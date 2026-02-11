Left Menu

Tragic Drone Strike in Ukraine: Family Devastated

A Russian drone attack on a residence in Bohodukhiv, Ukraine, killed three children and their father. Their pregnant mother survives with severe burns. President Zelenskiy condemned the attack, stressing it undermined peace efforts. The incident sparks renewed calls for international diplomatic pressure on Russia.

Updated: 11-02-2026 16:27 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 16:27 IST
A Russian drone crashed into a home in eastern Ukraine, tragically claiming the lives of three young children and their father, officials reported. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy criticized the strike, stating it undermined diplomatic endeavors as the U.S. pushes for a peace negotiation.

The children's pregnant mother is currently in critical condition in the hospital, suffering severe burns. Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko labeled the strike as an act of 'Russian terror,' noting that it obliterated an entire family. The drone struck the town of Bohodukhiv, located west of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, late on Tuesday night.

Images released by the Ukrainian emergency service showcased firefighters combating the blaze that engulfed the residence. No immediate response came from Moscow, which has refuted claims of deliberately targeting civilians despite thousands of casualties since its full-scale invasion in February 2022. The ongoing conflict has seen retaliatory actions by Ukraine, though predominantly on a smaller scale.

