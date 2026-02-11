EU's Quest for Simplified Regulations: Competing Globally

In a call for action, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need for simplified regulations to enhance the EU's global competitiveness, spotlighting persistent growth lags compared to the United States. Central to the discussions at upcoming summits are EU productivity issues, particularly in AI innovation.

Von der Leyen highlighted the EU's fragmented financial system as a significant barrier, contrasting it with the streamlined U.S. model. European business leaders are meeting with key political figures to advocate for stronger action against industrial decline, with requests focusing on reducing energy costs and stimulating demand for low-carbon products.

The EU grapples with global trade challenges, drafting new policies like 'Made in Europe' to mitigate reliance on China for critical technologies. However, disagreement persists among EU nations on the path forward, with varying opinions on addressing economic pressures exacerbated by high energy prices and geopolitical tensions.

