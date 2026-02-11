Prosecutors in Contact Over Epstein Connections: Mountbatten-Windsor and Mandelson under Scrutiny

British prosecutors have engaged with police regarding ongoing investigations into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and former U.S. ambassador Peter Mandelson concerning their ties with Jeffrey Epstein, according to Britain's chief prosecutor.

Stephen Parkinson of the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that they have been in contact with the forces probing King Charles' younger brother and Mandelson, namely Thames Valley Police and London's Metropolitan Police.

Buckingham Palace has expressed its willingness to aid any investigation into Mountbatten-Windsor amid claims of confidential document leaks to Epstein. Separately, Mandelson is being looked into for alleged misconduct in public office.

(With inputs from agencies.)