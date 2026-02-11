Left Menu

Prosecutors in Contact Over Epstein Connections: Mountbatten-Windsor and Mandelson under Scrutiny

British prosecutors are in discussions with police regarding investigations into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and ex-U.S. ambassador Peter Mandelson's ties to Jeffrey Epstein. No formal advice has been requested, but Buckingham Palace is ready to cooperate in the inquiry into Mountbatten-Windsor, while Mandelson faces allegations of misconduct in public office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-02-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 16:43 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British prosecutors have engaged with police regarding ongoing investigations into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and former U.S. ambassador Peter Mandelson concerning their ties with Jeffrey Epstein, according to Britain's chief prosecutor.

Stephen Parkinson of the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that they have been in contact with the forces probing King Charles' younger brother and Mandelson, namely Thames Valley Police and London's Metropolitan Police.

Buckingham Palace has expressed its willingness to aid any investigation into Mountbatten-Windsor amid claims of confidential document leaks to Epstein. Separately, Mandelson is being looked into for alleged misconduct in public office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

