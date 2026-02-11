Iran's Missile Red Line: An Unyielding Stance in Global Diplomacy
Iran firmly maintains its missile capabilities are non-negotiable amidst ongoing discussions with the U.S. In recent indirect talks, Iran insists on separating missile discussions from nuclear negotiations, despite U.S. pressures. Israeli and U.S. leaders continue to leverage meetings to potentially integrate missile limitations into future agreements.
An adviser to Iran's supreme leader asserted that Tehran's missile capabilities are a non-negotiable red line, amid new discussions with the U.S. The statement underscores Iran's position as both nations attempt to prevent conflict.
Recent indirect talks in Oman saw U.S. diplomats suggesting an expansion of negotiations to include Iran's missile program. However, Iran maintains a firm stance; nuclear program discussions can proceed but must exclude missile limitations.
Pressure also builds from external actors. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu plans to encourage the U.S. administration under Trump to incorporate missile restrictions into any future agreements with Tehran, should discussions continue.
