Devnimori Buddha Relics Return to India After Historic Colombo Exposition

The sacred Devnimori Relics of Lord Buddha returned to India today following a week-long public exposition at the revered Gangaramaya Temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka, marking the first-ever international display of the holy relics.

The historic exposition drew more than one million devotees from across Sri Lanka, underscoring the deep spiritual and civilisational ties between the two nations.

High-Level Delegation Escorts Sacred Relics

The relics are being escorted back to India by a high-level delegation led by the Governor of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mangubhai Patel, and the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Chowna Mein. The delegation includes senior Buddhist monks and government officials.

The ceremonial departure took place at Bandaranaike International Airport in the presence of Sri Lankan Ministers and the High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, reflecting the diplomatic and spiritual significance of the occasion.

Over One Million Devotees Attend Exposition

During the seven-day exposition at Gangaramaya Temple, a steady stream of devotees paid homage to the relics. The turnout of over one million participants made it one of the largest recent Buddhist spiritual gatherings in Sri Lanka.

Several senior Sri Lankan leaders — including the Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Parliament, former Presidents and other dignitaries — visited the temple to offer their respects.

The exposition was inaugurated by Sri Lankan President H.E. Anura Kumara Dissanayake. Sri Lankan leadership conveyed gratitude to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the people of India for facilitating the rare and historic spiritual event.

From the Indian side, the inauguration ceremony was attended by the Governor of Gujarat, Shri Acharya Devvrat, and the Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Harsh Sanghavi.

Showcasing Shared Buddhist Heritage

Complementing the relic exposition, special thematic exhibitions were organised, including:

“Unearthing the Sacred Piprahwa”

“Sacred Relic and Cultural Engagement of Contemporary India”

These exhibitions highlighted archaeological discoveries, India’s Buddhist legacy, and the enduring cultural and civilisational bonds between India and Sri Lanka.

Strengthening Spiritual and Diplomatic Ties

The exposition was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his State Visit to Sri Lanka in April 2025. The initiative has been widely seen as a powerful gesture of cultural diplomacy, reinforcing India’s position as a custodian of global Buddhist heritage.

The successful event further deepened people-to-people connections and reaffirmed centuries-old spiritual ties rooted in Buddhism.

A Historic Chapter Concludes

As the special delegation departed Colombo with the relics, they were carried with ceremonial reverence and dignity, bringing to a close a deeply emotional and historic chapter in the shared Buddhist heritage of India and Sri Lanka.

The return of the Devnimori Relics marks not only the conclusion of a landmark exposition but also the strengthening of spiritual solidarity between the two nations.