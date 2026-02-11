Manipur CM Advocates for Peace and Reconciliation in Conflict-stricken Jiribam

In a significant move towards peace and reconciliation, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh visited Jiribam, a district deeply scarred by ethnic violence. During his visit on Wednesday, Singh met internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the Meitei and Hmar communities, urging a collective effort for lasting peace.

The Chief Minister's visit marked his first trip outside Imphal since taking office. He stressed the importance of restoring trust among communities and highlighted the government's commitment to resettling those affected by the violence. Singh emphasized, 'For Jiribam to become a business hub, peace is essential.'

Singh's visit included interactions at a relief camp set up at Jiribam Higher Secondary School and Mongbung Meitei village, where he addressed the concerns of IDPs and assured them of ongoing efforts to construct new homes by March. He concluded by urging community leaders and social activists to play a proactive role in fostering unity and restoring normalcy.

