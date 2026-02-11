Left Menu

General Ashraf Salem Zaher Mansour Appointed as Egypt's New Defence Minister

General Ashraf Salem Zaher Mansour has been appointed as the new Defence Minister of Egypt, replacing General Abdel Majeed Saqr. The appointment, part of a limited cabinet reshuffle, received approval from the House of Representatives, although it was not initially announced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 17:24 IST
General Ashraf Salem Zaher Mansour Appointed as Egypt's New Defence Minister

General Ashraf Salem Zaher Mansour has been appointed as the new Defence Minister of Egypt, as revealed in a statement by the presidency on Wednesday. This appointment forms part of a relatively limited cabinet reshuffle.

Mansour, who previously served as the Commandant of the Egyptian Military Academy, takes over from General Abdel Majeed Saqr, who has held the position since July 2024.

The Egyptian House of Representatives approved the reshuffle on Tuesday, but Mansour's appointment was notably not announced at that time according to state media reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Grisly Garden Buried Secrets: The Case of Anna Podedworna

Grisly Garden Buried Secrets: The Case of Anna Podedworna

 United Kingdom
2
India Upholds E-Cigarette Ban Amid Philip Morris' Heated Lobbying Clash

India Upholds E-Cigarette Ban Amid Philip Morris' Heated Lobbying Clash

 Global
3
Kauvery Hospital Unveils Cutting-Edge Robotic Heart Surgery in Chennai

Kauvery Hospital Unveils Cutting-Edge Robotic Heart Surgery in Chennai

 India
4
Volkswagen's Breakthrough: EU Tariff Exemption Sparks New Era for Chinese Automakers

Volkswagen's Breakthrough: EU Tariff Exemption Sparks New Era for Chinese Au...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026