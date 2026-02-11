General Ashraf Salem Zaher Mansour Appointed as Egypt's New Defence Minister

General Ashraf Salem Zaher Mansour has been appointed as the new Defence Minister of Egypt, as revealed in a statement by the presidency on Wednesday. This appointment forms part of a relatively limited cabinet reshuffle.

Mansour, who previously served as the Commandant of the Egyptian Military Academy, takes over from General Abdel Majeed Saqr, who has held the position since July 2024.

The Egyptian House of Representatives approved the reshuffle on Tuesday, but Mansour's appointment was notably not announced at that time according to state media reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)