Hostage Situation Resolved at Thai School: Gunman Detained

A tense situation unfolded at a school in Hat Yai district, southern Thailand, where an 18-year-old gunman fired shots and held hostages. Police have confirmed that the suspect was detained, and all hostages were safely released.

According to a statement from the provincial administration, the gunman entered the Patongprathankiriwat School on Wednesday, prompting immediate police intervention. Deputy Superintendent Wichian Soboon informed Reuters that the incident was resolved with the capture of the perpetrator.

Despite the outcome, at least three individuals suffered injuries. Gun violence remains a pertinent issue in Thailand, revisiting memories of a 2022 attack by a former police officer that claimed 36 lives, including 22 children, in an eastern nursery.