U.S. Troop Deployment to Nigeria: Strategic Cooperation amidst Crisis

The U.S. plans to deploy approximately 200 troops to Nigeria as part of a joint working group initiative aimed at training Nigerian forces amidst various security challenges, such as Islamist insurgency. The deployment is advisory, with Nigerian forces maintaining control. U.S. lawmakers demand reports on religious persecution in Nigeria.

Updated: 11-02-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 17:45 IST
In a strategic move to bolster Nigeria's capacity against mounting security threats, the United States intends to deploy around 200 troops for training purposes.

The Nigerian military assured that these foreign troops will serve in an advisory capacity, ensuring full operational control remains with Nigerian forces.

This initiative arises as Washington pressures Nigeria over religious persecution accusations, with new U.S. legislation demanding transparency on the issue.

