School Siege in Hat Yai: Swift Police Action Ensures Safety

An 18-year-old gunman was captured after firing shots at a school in Hat Yai, Thailand. Police successfully detained the suspect, freeing all hostages. A student and a teacher were wounded in the incident. Gun violence in Thailand has been highlighted by previous tragic events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An 18-year-old gunman who opened fire at a school in Hat Yai, southern Thailand, was apprehended, with all hostages freed unharmed, a police official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded at Patongprathankiriwat School in Songkhla Province's Hat Yai district when the gunman entered the premises. According to police, he was captured, though both a student and a teacher sustained injuries.

Images and videos showed police securing the suspect and students fleeing. Gun violence is a pressing issue in Thailand, following a similar tragic attack by a former police officer in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

