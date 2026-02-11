School Siege in Hat Yai: Swift Police Action Ensures Safety

An 18-year-old gunman who opened fire at a school in Hat Yai, southern Thailand, was apprehended, with all hostages freed unharmed, a police official told Reuters on Wednesday.

The incident unfolded at Patongprathankiriwat School in Songkhla Province's Hat Yai district when the gunman entered the premises. According to police, he was captured, though both a student and a teacher sustained injuries.

Images and videos showed police securing the suspect and students fleeing. Gun violence is a pressing issue in Thailand, following a similar tragic attack by a former police officer in 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)