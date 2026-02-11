Controversial Security Firm Eyes Return to Gaza with New Recruitment Drive

UG Solutions, a North Carolina-based security firm once involved in contentious aid distribution efforts in Gaza, is recruiting Arabic-speaking contractors with combat experience according to listings on its website.

The firm was associated with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which faced international censure over fatal incidents during aid delivery. Despite the GHF's closure, UG Solutions claims it remains a key player in securing humanitarian missions as envisioned in a peace plan proposed by the Trump administration.

New job roles, including an International Humanitarian Security Officer and a Cultural Support Officer, show the firm's continued focus on aid distribution in volatile regions, though locations remain unspecified. Critics warn against potential returns to Gaza due to past violence during aid distributions.