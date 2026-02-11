Nuclear Arms Pact: US-Russia Dialogue in Focus
The New START treaty between the US and Russia has expired, removing limitations on their nuclear arsenals. Russia vows to respect the treaty's limits if the US does the same. Talks in Abu Dhabi hint at a possible informal extension. Both nations are urged to act responsibly.
The expiration of the New START treaty has left the doors open for an unconstrained nuclear arms race between the United States and Russia. With no restrictions in place for the first time in over fifty years, concerns are growing as both countries grapple with the next steps.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that Moscow would adhere to the treaty's limitations as long as Washington reciprocates. Despite the stalemate, discussions in Abu Dhabi between Russian and US delegates indicate a mutual understanding of the need for responsible action.
Initially established in 2010, New START was designed to cap nuclear arsenals, but on-site inspections ceased due to the pandemic. As global military strategies evolve, the future of nuclear arms control remains uncertain, demanding urgent diplomatic engagement from both superpowers.
