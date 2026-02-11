Canada’s Gun Control Dilemma: Stricter Laws Amidst Rising Incidents

In a tragic turn of events, ten individuals, including the shooter identified as female, perished in a high school shooting in western Canada, marking one of the country's deadliest incidents in recent history.

While Canada holds more stringent gun control laws compared to the United States, gun ownership is still legal, provided citizens meet certain criteria. Following a series of mass shootings, the government has progressively tightened these regulations, notably banning over 2,500 assault-style firearms and freezing handgun sales in recent years.

Controversially, a buyback program seeks to remove banned weapons from circulation, though some provinces resist participation due to cost and safety concerns. The discussion around gun control continues, as Canada grapples with maintaining public safety amidst rising incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)