Canada’s Gun Control Dilemma: Stricter Laws Amidst Rising Incidents

Canada faces a challenging situation as it balances stricter gun control laws with recent mass shooting incidents. Despite tighter regulations, questions remain about gun ownership and the effectiveness of legislative measures. The buyback program introduction and debates continue as gun ownership remains prevalent in certain Canadian regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:00 IST
In a tragic turn of events, ten individuals, including the shooter identified as female, perished in a high school shooting in western Canada, marking one of the country's deadliest incidents in recent history.

While Canada holds more stringent gun control laws compared to the United States, gun ownership is still legal, provided citizens meet certain criteria. Following a series of mass shootings, the government has progressively tightened these regulations, notably banning over 2,500 assault-style firearms and freezing handgun sales in recent years.

Controversially, a buyback program seeks to remove banned weapons from circulation, though some provinces resist participation due to cost and safety concerns. The discussion around gun control continues, as Canada grapples with maintaining public safety amidst rising incidents.

