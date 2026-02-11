Urgent Manhunt: The Case of Nancy Guthrie's Abduction

Authorities have released unsettling footage of an armed man tampering with a doorbell camera at the home of Nancy Guthrie, mother of journalist Savannah Guthrie, shortly before her abduction in Arizona. The video was obtained following the arrest of a suspect for questioning, as reported by the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The footage, captured by a Google Nest camera, depicts the suspect wearing a ski mask, gloves, and a backpack, appearing to disable the device. This development comes as investigators intensify their search for Nancy Guthrie, who was last seen on January 31.

Sheriff's officials disclosed that traces of blood found at the scene match Guthrie's DNA, heightening concerns for her wellbeing. Ransom notes have been sent to the media, yet there's no proof of life. With public appeal from her family and pressure from the White House, the case is under vigilant scrutiny by authorities.