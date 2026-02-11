Patna Court's Bomb Scare: A Hoax Repeated
The Patna Civil Court in Bihar experienced its second bomb threat within a week, which was later deemed a hoax. Authorities quickly evacuated the premises and conducted thorough search operations involving dog and bomb squads. An FIR has been filed, and investigations are ongoing.
- Country:
- India
The Patna Civil Court in Bihar was at the center of another bomb threat on Wednesday, marking the second incident in less than a week. Court authorities reacted swiftly by vacating the premises as security personnel, including dog and bomb squads, combed the area. Officials confirmed the threat was yet another hoax.
This latest email warning follows a similar scare on Monday and an earlier occurrence on January 8. 'The court authorities received a bomb threat, prompting enhanced security measures,' said Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police, Kartikeya Sharma.
An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, and efforts to trace the source of these threats are underway, Sharma added. Investigators are looking into the possibility of a pattern or motive behind the repeated hoaxes aimed at disrupting the judicial processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patna
- bomb threat
- hoax
- court
- security
- investigation
- FIR
- email threat
- police
- Bihar
ALSO READ
Experience the Melodic Drive: India's First Musical Road Unveiled
Tragic Collision at Sea: Deaths, Claims, and Investigations
Kerala Launches Groundbreaking Women's Security Scheme
V.O. Chidambaranar Port Becomes India’s First Major Port to Receive IGBC Platinum Rating
Terror Plot Uncovered: Shocking Firing at Filmmaker's Residence