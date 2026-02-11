Patna Court's Bomb Scare: A Hoax Repeated

The Patna Civil Court in Bihar was at the center of another bomb threat on Wednesday, marking the second incident in less than a week. Court authorities reacted swiftly by vacating the premises as security personnel, including dog and bomb squads, combed the area. Officials confirmed the threat was yet another hoax.

This latest email warning follows a similar scare on Monday and an earlier occurrence on January 8. 'The court authorities received a bomb threat, prompting enhanced security measures,' said Patna's Senior Superintendent of Police, Kartikeya Sharma.

An FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, and efforts to trace the source of these threats are underway, Sharma added. Investigators are looking into the possibility of a pattern or motive behind the repeated hoaxes aimed at disrupting the judicial processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)