Supreme Court Extends Protection in Sabarimala Gold-Loss Case

The Supreme Court directed former Travancore Devaswom Board secretary S Jayasree to appear before the SIT in the Sabarimala gold-loss case, extending her anticipatory bail. Jayasree, accused of allowing the transfer of gold plates, claims she acted per board decisions. The SIT has arrested 10 individuals.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the anticipatory bail for S Jayasree, the former secretary of the Travancore Devaswom Board, in connection with the ongoing Sabarimala gold-loss investigation.

The court directed Jayasree to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on February 18, 2026, for further questioning.

Jayasree, accused in the mishandling of gold-clad plates from the Dwarapalaka idols, maintains she acted under board instructions. The SIT has made 10 arrests in the case so far.

