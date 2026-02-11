Supreme Court Extends Protection in Sabarimala Gold-Loss Case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the anticipatory bail for S Jayasree, the former secretary of the Travancore Devaswom Board, in connection with the ongoing Sabarimala gold-loss investigation.

The court directed Jayasree to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on February 18, 2026, for further questioning.

Jayasree, accused in the mishandling of gold-clad plates from the Dwarapalaka idols, maintains she acted under board instructions. The SIT has made 10 arrests in the case so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)