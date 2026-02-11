Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir's Reservation Policy Under Central Review

The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved a report on reservation policies which was compiled by a cabinet sub-committee. This report, now under central review, addresses grievances raised by various sections. It promises to prioritize youth interests and includes consultations with delegations from multiple regions.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has moved forward with a reservation reform report prepared by a sub-committee, which has now been approved by the Cabinet and forwarded to the Centre for a final decision. The process began in December 2024, following concerns from union territory aspirants.

During discussions on health, social welfare, and education grants, Education Minister Sakeena Itoo emphasized the government's commitment to a serious and inclusive approach, focusing particularly on youth welfare. The report, after much consultation across political lines, was submitted to the Lieutenant Governor and escalated to the Home Ministry.

Once a decision is made at the Centre, the findings will be publicized, assuring transparency and effectiveness in addressing reservation grievances. This initiative aligns with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's broader budget goals prioritizing inclusive growth, education, and social welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

