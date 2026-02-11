High Court Showdown: CBI vs. Yadavs in IRCTC Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) defended its stance in the Delhi High Court, asserting that former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and son Tejashwi Yadav should face trial in the IRCTC scam case. This comes despite the absence of an initial sanction when the trial court took cognizance.

Additional Solicitor General D P Singh, representing the CBI, emphasized that obtaining a sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act was not mandatory for the prosecution of the accused. A precedent opinion supports this claim, as noted by then Attorney General of India K K Venugopal in March 2020.

The court has already framed charges of corruption and cheating against the Yadav family and others. Despite the argument of procedural lapses, the CBI maintains that no prejudice was caused to the petitioners by later securing the necessary sanction.

