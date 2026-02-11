Left Menu

High Court Showdown: CBI vs. Yadavs in IRCTC Scam

The CBI has argued before the Delhi High Court that former political figures Lalu Prasad Yadav and family cannot evade trial in the IRCTC scam due to a lack of initial sanction for prosecution. The court framed charges of corruption and cheating, despite claims of procedural lapses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) defended its stance in the Delhi High Court, asserting that former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, and son Tejashwi Yadav should face trial in the IRCTC scam case. This comes despite the absence of an initial sanction when the trial court took cognizance.

Additional Solicitor General D P Singh, representing the CBI, emphasized that obtaining a sanction under the Prevention of Corruption Act was not mandatory for the prosecution of the accused. A precedent opinion supports this claim, as noted by then Attorney General of India K K Venugopal in March 2020.

The court has already framed charges of corruption and cheating against the Yadav family and others. Despite the argument of procedural lapses, the CBI maintains that no prejudice was caused to the petitioners by later securing the necessary sanction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

