V.O. Chidambaranar Port Becomes India’s First Major Port to Receive IGBC Platinum Rating

In a landmark achievement for sustainable maritime infrastructure, the V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOC Port) has become India’s first Major Port to receive the prestigious IGBC Platinum Rating, the highest certification awarded by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

The recognition has been conferred on the Port Authority’s Administration Building, marking a significant milestone in India’s transition towards green, energy-efficient and inclusive port infrastructure.

Green Policy-Driven Sustainable Infrastructure

The Administration Building has been developed in alignment with VOC Port’s Green Policy and comprehensive waste management plan. The building integrates advanced sustainability features aimed at reducing environmental impact and improving energy efficiency.

Key green design elements include:

Rooftop solar panels

High Solar Reflectance Index (SRI) reflective roof coating

Measures to reduce the Urban Heat Island effect

Enhanced energy performance through passive cooling

Resource Efficiency and Water Conservation Measures

VOC Port has strengthened resource efficiency through the adoption of modern monitoring and conservation systems.

The building is equipped with:

IoT-enabled water meters

Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) monitoring systems

Rainwater harvesting infrastructure

Water-saving plumbing fixtures

These interventions have resulted in a 37% reduction in potable water usage.

All wastewater is treated in an on-site Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and is fully reused, ensuring a circular approach to water management.

Decarbonisation Through 100% Renewable Energy

In a major step towards decarbonisation, the Administration Building operates entirely on renewable energy.

89% of electricity demand is met through on-site solar power generation

The remaining 11% is sourced from off-site renewable energy sources

This makes the building a model for clean energy adoption in the port sector.

Focus on Health, Safety and Inclusivity

Occupant well-being, safety and accessibility have been prioritised as part of the building’s design and operations.

Key inclusivity and health measures include:

A strict No Smoking Policy

Use of eco-friendly housekeeping chemicals

Non-slippery ramps

Differently-abled-friendly toilets

Electric wheelchairs

Lifts with braille and audio assistance

These features ensure ease of access for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, reinforcing VOC Port’s commitment to inclusive growth.

Institutional Capacity for Sustainability

VOC Port has also strengthened institutional sustainability practices through:

Seven IGBC Accredited Professionals overseeing implementation

Continuous monitoring and improvement of green practices

Over 70% green cover across the campus supported by extensive tree plantation drives

Shunya and Shunya Plus Certifications by BEE

In addition to the IGBC Platinum Rating, VOC Port has been awarded Shunya and Shunya Plus certifications by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), Ministry of Power.

The Shunya certification framework recognises buildings whose annual energy demand is fully met through renewable energy sources.

Shunya Building (Net Zero Energy Building) Produces as much green energy as it consumes annually Energy Performance Index (EPI): 0–10 kWh/m²/year

Shunya Plus Building (Net Positive Energy Building) Generates more renewable energy than it consumes EPI: Less than 0 kWh/m²/year Surplus energy can be exported to the power grid



Under these certifications:

VOC Port’s Hospital and CISF Barracks received Shunya Plus status

The Administrative Building and Guest House received Shunya certification

Alignment with National Green Maritime Vision

VOC Port’s achievements align closely with:

Maritime India Vision 2030

Harit Sagar – Green Port Guidelines

National leadership vision for sustainable infrastructure under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

The dual recognition highlights VOC Port’s leadership among Indian ports in advancing sustainability, decarbonisation and inclusive development.

Chairperson Highlights Milestone Achievement

Shri Susanta Kumar Purohit, IRSEE, Chairperson of VOC Port, stated that the project involved targeted building upgrades and policy interventions to enhance environmental performance, energy efficiency and occupant well-being.

He noted that achieving the IGBC Platinum Rating along with BEE certifications is a proud milestone, making VOC Port the first Indian Major Port to attain this distinction.

Setting a Benchmark for Sustainable Port Infrastructure

The achievement by V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority sets a new benchmark for sustainable and energy-efficient port infrastructure in India. By integrating renewable energy, water efficiency, inclusivity and institutional green governance, VOC Port has emerged as a national leader in the transition towards environmentally responsible maritime development.