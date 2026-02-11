Left Menu

School Shooting Shocks Southern Thailand: Teen Detained

A 17-year-old gunman has been detained after using a stolen firearm to wound a teacher and a student at a school in Hat Yai, Thailand. The suspect attacked a police officer to acquire the weapon and had a history of substance abuse and psychiatric issues. The teacher is critically injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A teenage gunman was apprehended after a tense situation unfolded at Patongprathankiriwat School in Hat Yai, Thailand, where he wounded a teacher and a student using a stolen firearm, officials reported.

The suspect, a 17-year-old with a history of substance abuse, allegedly attacked a police officer to seize the weapon, the provincial government revealed. His motives remain unclear, though he has a sibling attending the school.

The teacher, critically injured, is recovering in an ICU following surgery, while the student is in stable condition. This incident highlights ongoing issues of gun violence in Thailand, reminiscent of a 2002 mass shooting by a former police officer.

