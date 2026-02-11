School Shooting Shocks Southern Thailand: Teen Detained

A teenage gunman was apprehended after a tense situation unfolded at Patongprathankiriwat School in Hat Yai, Thailand, where he wounded a teacher and a student using a stolen firearm, officials reported.

The suspect, a 17-year-old with a history of substance abuse, allegedly attacked a police officer to seize the weapon, the provincial government revealed. His motives remain unclear, though he has a sibling attending the school.

The teacher, critically injured, is recovering in an ICU following surgery, while the student is in stable condition. This incident highlights ongoing issues of gun violence in Thailand, reminiscent of a 2002 mass shooting by a former police officer.