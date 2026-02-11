Kazakhstan's New Constitution: Extending Presidential Terms
Kazakhstan plans a referendum on March 15 for a new constitution that could enable President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to extend his stay in power. The new constitution proposes to streamline parliament and potentially allows Tokayev to serve beyond 2029, despite his current term limit.
Kazakhstan has announced a referendum on March 15 to decide on a new constitution. This change could allow President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to remain in power beyond the current limit set for 2029. The new draft constitution aims to revamp parliament and reintroduce the vice-presidency.
President Tokayev, who introduced a seven-year term limit in 2022, now faces the possibility of extending his rule through this constitutional revision. Although he has publicly committed to stepping down in 2029, the new law might nullify his previous term, opening a pathway for continued leadership.
Historically, leaders in other former Soviet states have used constitutional changes to reset term limits, and Kazakhstan's economic challenges, intensified by regional conflicts, add complexity to this political maneuver. Tokayev, a seasoned diplomat, has distanced himself from past power structures, particularly those associated with his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbayev.
