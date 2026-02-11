Left Menu

Elkann Faces Italian Legal Battle Over Agnelli Family Inheritance

John Elkann, heir to the Agnelli family, faces a tax fraud trial in Italy. A judge rejected his proposal for community service as a settlement. The case revolves around inheritance from his grandmother, alongside a family dispute involving his mother over previously signed agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:11 IST
John Elkann, a prominent figure in the Agnelli family and chairman of Stellantis and Ferrari, faced a setback on Wednesday as an Italian judge rejected his offer to settle a tax fraud case through community service.

The 49-year-old CEO of Exor, the family's holding company, proposed a one-year community service agreement as well as a payment of 183 million euros to close the case, backed by Turin prosecutors. However, the judge in Turin declined this proposal, indicating that the issue is likely to advance to court.

The legal dispute stems from inheritance issues linked to Elkann's grandfather, the esteemed Fiat boss Gianni Agnelli, and his later grandmother. Elkann's legal team remains confident, asserting his innocence, while a broader family inheritance battle unfolds, challenging existing agreements from 2004.

(With inputs from agencies.)

