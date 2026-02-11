Nepal's Battle Against Money Laundering: Global Lessons and Local Actions
Nepal is focusing on strengthening internal mechanisms to tackle money laundering after being placed on FATF's grey list. Financial experts emphasize the need for transparency and international standards. A significant conference, attracting global experts, discusses anti-money laundering measures and current AML/CFT status in Nepal.
- Country:
- Nepal
Nepal, placed on the FATF's grey list due to strategic deficiencies in its anti-money laundering framework, is taking steps to rectify its position by learning from international best practices, according to a senior official.
The Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank, Bishwo Nath Paudel, emphasized the importance of consolidating internal mechanisms and adopting global standards to combat financial crimes at a recent conference in Kathmandu.
The two-day International Anti-money Laundering Conference brought together experts from several countries to discuss the current status and future strategies of Nepal's AML/CFT regime, aiming to lift the country off the grey list.
(With inputs from agencies.)