Nepal's Battle Against Money Laundering: Global Lessons and Local Actions

Nepal, placed on the FATF's grey list due to strategic deficiencies in its anti-money laundering framework, is taking steps to rectify its position by learning from international best practices, according to a senior official.

The Governor of Nepal Rastra Bank, Bishwo Nath Paudel, emphasized the importance of consolidating internal mechanisms and adopting global standards to combat financial crimes at a recent conference in Kathmandu.

The two-day International Anti-money Laundering Conference brought together experts from several countries to discuss the current status and future strategies of Nepal's AML/CFT regime, aiming to lift the country off the grey list.

