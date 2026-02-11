Left Menu

Occult Practice Turns Fatal: Promise of Wealth Ends in Poisonous Tragedy

An occult practitioner, 72-year-old Kamruddin, was arrested for allegedly murdering three individuals using poison-laced 'ladoos', promising significant financial gains through rituals. Operating in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, Kamruddin is linked to multiple murder cases. The victims were found unconscious in a car, leading to a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An alleged occult practitioner has been nabbed for the shocking murder of three individuals, whom he poisoned while promising them wealth through ritualistic practices, as per police reports.

The accused, Kamruddin, aged 72, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, is suspected of orchestrating a series of calculated killings, robbing his victims under the guise of offering spiritual service. Authorities said he preyed on their desire for financial windfalls, mixing lethal poison into sweets during the false ceremonies.

After their bodies were discovered in a vehicle, the investigation revealed revealing connections to other cases. This arrest exposes a grim chapter of exploitation and criminal deception linked to mystical promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

