Occult Practice Turns Fatal: Promise of Wealth Ends in Poisonous Tragedy

An alleged occult practitioner has been nabbed for the shocking murder of three individuals, whom he poisoned while promising them wealth through ritualistic practices, as per police reports.

The accused, Kamruddin, aged 72, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, is suspected of orchestrating a series of calculated killings, robbing his victims under the guise of offering spiritual service. Authorities said he preyed on their desire for financial windfalls, mixing lethal poison into sweets during the false ceremonies.

After their bodies were discovered in a vehicle, the investigation revealed revealing connections to other cases. This arrest exposes a grim chapter of exploitation and criminal deception linked to mystical promises.

