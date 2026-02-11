Farmers and Workers United: A Stand Against Government Policies

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called on farmers to collaborate with trade union workers for an all-encompassing general strike across India on Thursday. The protest aims to challenge several government policies, including four new labor codes, the Electricity Bill-2025, and the Seed Bill-2025.

In a statement, the SKM outlined its criticisms of the current administration, pointing out the detrimental impact of these laws, such as increased power tariffs and the introduction of smart meters. Additionally, the SKM expressed its opposition to the VB-G RAM G Act, intended to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), fearing it will exacerbate seed black-marketing and undermine employment rights.

The strike call also highlighted past grievances, notably the non-fulfillment of promises post the 2020-21 farmers' protests, claiming the government has failed to protect the rights of farmers and workers. As a result, SKM has urged a mass protest involving effigy burnings to denounce anti-people and pro-corporate policy directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)