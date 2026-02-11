Left Menu

Farmers and Workers United: A Stand Against Government Policies

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has urged farmers to join trade union workers in an all-India general strike to protest government policies. The demands include withdrawing labor codes and bills, opposing smart meters, and ensuring minimum wages. The protest seeks to unify farmers and workers against perceived anti-people policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called on farmers to collaborate with trade union workers for an all-encompassing general strike across India on Thursday. The protest aims to challenge several government policies, including four new labor codes, the Electricity Bill-2025, and the Seed Bill-2025.

In a statement, the SKM outlined its criticisms of the current administration, pointing out the detrimental impact of these laws, such as increased power tariffs and the introduction of smart meters. Additionally, the SKM expressed its opposition to the VB-G RAM G Act, intended to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), fearing it will exacerbate seed black-marketing and undermine employment rights.

The strike call also highlighted past grievances, notably the non-fulfillment of promises post the 2020-21 farmers' protests, claiming the government has failed to protect the rights of farmers and workers. As a result, SKM has urged a mass protest involving effigy burnings to denounce anti-people and pro-corporate policy directions.

Latest News

