Ensuring Accuracy: The Digitization of Jammu and Kashmir's Land Records

Jammu and Kashmir’s government, led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, is prioritizing the accuracy of land records over the speed of digitization. Accuracy issues are acknowledged, and non-judicial errors are being rectified, ensuring only verified records are digitized. Officials emphasize transparency and proper procedure throughout the process.

In a session on Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasized the state's commitment to ensuring accuracy in land digitization efforts. Addressing the Assembly, Abdullah insisted that the government prioritizes verified land records over speed and confirmed that the project won't be rushed.

The admission by the revenue department acknowledged inaccuracies, and Abdullah assured members that complaints and errors brought up would be rectified. The chief minister highlighted the seriousness with which the government approaches the task, with active participation from the revenue department and considerations of feedback from legislative members.

Furthermore, Minister Javed Ahmed Rana reported on corrective actions taken—over 15,500 errors have been addressed in south Kashmir. In particular, he highlighted the steps taken to address and forward quasi-judicial errors for appropriate measures. This transparency extends to public verification efforts, ensuring the public stays informed and involved.

