Uttar Pradesh Government Unveils Ambitious Budget for Law and Order, Women and Child Development

The Uttar Pradesh government has earmarked more than Rs 44,000 crore to bolster law and order through modern and digital policing initiatives as part of its 2026-27 Budget. Additionally, Rs 18,620 crore is designated for women and child development schemes aimed at improving the welfare of marginalized communities.

Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented a comprehensive Rs 9.12 lakh crore Budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly, highlighting a 12.2% increase from the previous year. The allocation includes significant investments in cyber security, emergency response, and modern crime labs to enhance safety and tackle increasing urbanization and industrialization.

In women's and children's development, the government has introduced new proposals under various Yojanas and prioritized infrastructure for both residential and non-residential sectors. A reported decline in criminal activities, particularly against women and marginalized groups, emphasizes the ongoing commitment to strengthening law and order in the state.

