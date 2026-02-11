Uttar Pradesh Government Unveils Ambitious Budget for Law and Order, Women and Child Development
The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated over Rs 44,000 crore for smart policing and Rs 18,620 crore for women and child development in its 2026-27 Budget. The Budget aims to enhance law and order, with investments in cyber security, disaster response, and infrastructure, while empowering women and children through targeted schemes.
The Uttar Pradesh government has earmarked more than Rs 44,000 crore to bolster law and order through modern and digital policing initiatives as part of its 2026-27 Budget. Additionally, Rs 18,620 crore is designated for women and child development schemes aimed at improving the welfare of marginalized communities.
Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented a comprehensive Rs 9.12 lakh crore Budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly, highlighting a 12.2% increase from the previous year. The allocation includes significant investments in cyber security, emergency response, and modern crime labs to enhance safety and tackle increasing urbanization and industrialization.
In women's and children's development, the government has introduced new proposals under various Yojanas and prioritized infrastructure for both residential and non-residential sectors. A reported decline in criminal activities, particularly against women and marginalized groups, emphasizes the ongoing commitment to strengthening law and order in the state.
