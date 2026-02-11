Left Menu

High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump, Netanyahu Discuss Iran and Middle East Tension

In a crucial meeting, President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu discussed extending U.S. negotiations with Iran to include its missile program and regional security issues. While Israel fears a narrow focus on nuclear matters, the leaders also covered Gaza ceasefire efforts amid mounting Middle East tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:16 IST
President Donald Trump welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House on Wednesday to discuss expanding U.S. negotiations with Iran. Netanyahu aims to ensure these discussions cover broader security threats besides the nuclear program, such as missile limitations.

Amidst this backdrop, fears of potential U.S.-Iran conflict grow. Trump maintains that a satisfactory deal would prohibit Iranian nuclear arms and missile development, indicating the possibility of military involvement if diplomacy falters. The U.S. has threatened force while Iran asserts retaliation, underscoring the fragile nature of peace efforts.

Another key meeting agenda item was the Gaza ceasefire. Progress remains stalled, yet Trump remains committed to the ceasefire plan. As regional complexities unfold, these conversations signal crucial diplomatic pivot points affecting Middle Eastern stability and U.S.-Israel relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

