Cabin Crew Supervisor Alleges Misconduct by Colleague
A 28-year-old female cabin crew supervisor accused a colleague of misconduct after he allegedly tried to outrage her modesty in a hotel room they shared. The incident occurred when they halted in Gurugram during a trip from Delhi to Dehradun. The police have registered an FIR and are investigating.
A female cabin crew supervisor, aged 28, has accused a colleague of allegedly attempting to outrage her modesty in a hotel room they shared in Gurugram, police reported on Wednesday. The incident occurred during a stopover on a trip from Delhi to Dehradun.
An FIR has been filed at Sector 29 police station, prompting an active investigation into the matter. The complaint was lodged by the woman on Sunday, with law enforcement officials confirming that they are verifying the details of the case for impending action.
According to the complaint, the woman allowed her colleague, who lacked sufficient funds, to share her room. She stated that he inappropriately touched her after she fell asleep. A senior police officer assured that a thorough investigation is underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
