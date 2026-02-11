Left Menu

ED Seeks Fugitive Status for Nirav Modi's Brothers in PNB Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed applications to declare Nirav Modi's brothers as 'Fugitive Economic Offenders' in the PNB scam. The move involves confiscation of assets. Both brothers are accused of aiding the scam by moving funds and creating fake companies. Legal hearings are scheduled.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:24 IST
ED Seeks Fugitive Status for Nirav Modi's Brothers in PNB Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is intensifying efforts in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam by seeking to label Nirav Modi's brothers, Neeshal and Nehal Modi, as 'Fugitive Economic Offenders' (FEO).

Recently, the ED filed applications in a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, aiming to attach or confiscate the assets of the accused if declared as FEOs. The case, under Judge A V Gujarathi, is slated for a hearing on February 18.

The ED accuses Nehal Modi of facilitating illegal money transfers and Neeshal Modi of engaging with dummy companies. This development comes amid ongoing extradition proceedings involving Nirav Modi, currently detained in London, and Mehul Choksi, another key figure in the fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Crime in Nagpur: Teen Girl Traumatically Abused

Shocking Crime in Nagpur: Teen Girl Traumatically Abused

 India
2
Odisha Pioneers India's First AI Hub, Creating 5,000 Jobs

Odisha Pioneers India's First AI Hub, Creating 5,000 Jobs

 India
3
British Police Probe Allegations Against Prince Andrew Over Shared Documents with Epstein

British Police Probe Allegations Against Prince Andrew Over Shared Documents...

 Global
4
Mounting U.S. Deficit: A Pressing Economic Concern

Mounting U.S. Deficit: A Pressing Economic Concern

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026