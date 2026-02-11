ED Seeks Fugitive Status for Nirav Modi's Brothers in PNB Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is intensifying efforts in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam by seeking to label Nirav Modi's brothers, Neeshal and Nehal Modi, as 'Fugitive Economic Offenders' (FEO).

Recently, the ED filed applications in a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, aiming to attach or confiscate the assets of the accused if declared as FEOs. The case, under Judge A V Gujarathi, is slated for a hearing on February 18.

The ED accuses Nehal Modi of facilitating illegal money transfers and Neeshal Modi of engaging with dummy companies. This development comes amid ongoing extradition proceedings involving Nirav Modi, currently detained in London, and Mehul Choksi, another key figure in the fraud.

