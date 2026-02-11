Left Menu

Tragic Daylight Murder Raises Questions on Uttarakhand's Security

A businessman, Arjun Sharma, was shot dead in Dehradun, allegedly involving his mother-in-law's conspiracy. The dispute centered around financial dealings. The incident, which marks the second murder in 10 days, has sparked political debate over state security and law enforcement efficacy.

In a shocking turn of events, a 42-year-old businessman was gunned down in broad daylight by two scooter-borne assailants in Dehradun on Wednesday. The police have identified the deceased as Arjun Sharma, owner of Amardeep Gas Agency, embroiled in a family dispute with his mother.

Police revealed that Sharma was targeted outside a temple in the Tibetan Market after his routine tennis session. His wife, Abhilasha Sharma, suspects her mother-in-law and three others over a financial argument involving a staggering Rs 40-42 crore transaction.

The incident marks the second murder within 10 days in Dehradun, prompting criticism from opposition parties over the handling of law and order under the current administration. Meanwhile, the BJP assures justice will be served swiftly.

