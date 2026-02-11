Left Menu

Financial Giants Halt Investments Over CEO's Ties to Epstein

The UK development finance agency and a Canadian pension fund have paused new investments with DP World following revelations linking its CEO, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, to Jeffrey Epstein. The connection arose from newly released files showing correspondence between the two over a decade. DP World hasn't commented.

The UK development finance entity and Canada's second-largest pension fund have temporarily halted new investments with DP World. This action follows the discovery of files implicating Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the CEO of DP World, in correspondence with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

U.S. Congress members noted that bin Sulayem was mentioned in the files, triggering renewed scrutiny over his past dealings with Epstein. These files, sourced from the U.S. Department of Justice, highlighted over a decade of communications between bin Sulayem and the disgraced financier.

While DP World has chosen not to comment on the revelations, British International Investment and La Caisse, a Canadian pension fund, have both announced a pause on further investments pending necessary actions. Bin Sulayem has been a key figure in DP World's global expansion.

