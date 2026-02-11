Left Menu

Controversy Erupts: Ex-Minister Khadse Faces FIR for Abuse

Former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse has been accused of using abusive language and obstructing a public servant at a police station. An FIR has been filed as Khadse allegedly hurled insults and threats regarding illegal mining and reservoir soil theft cases in Jalgaon district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:44 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:44 IST
FIR
  • Country:
  • India

Eknath Khadse, a former Maharashtra minister and current Member of Legislative Council of the NCP, is facing legal troubles after an FIR was registered against him on Wednesday. The allegations stem from an incident at the Sawda police station in Jalgaon district where Khadse reportedly used obscene language towards a police official and made threatening remarks.

The controversial incident occurred during Khadse's inquiry into an unregistered illegal mining case in Taskheda. He allegedly attacked the integrity of the officer on duty and further insulted a current state minister concerning a separate issue of reservoir soil theft.

The FIR, filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, accuses Khadse of obstructing a public servant and using obscene language, with ongoing investigations aiming to substantiate these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

