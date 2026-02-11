Tragic Confrontation: Murder in Faridabad Sparks Outrage

In a shocking case that has stunned the community, Faridabad Police have arrested four individuals, including two teenagers, in connection with the murder of a 34-year-old man.

Jai Singh Baisla, the victim, was allegedly attacked after he protested against the molestation of a girl in Palla. The incident unfolded around 8 pm on Monday when Baisla and his friend were confronted by a group of men.

The altercation, which initially saw the attackers leave the scene, tragically escalated when they returned, fatally stabbing Baisla multiple times. Authorities have since apprehended the suspects, continuing the investigation into the grievous offense.

(With inputs from agencies.)