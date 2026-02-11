Left Menu

Pam Bondi Defends Trump Amidst DOJ Controversy and Epstein File Backlash

Attorney General Pam Bondi staunchly defended President Trump and the DOJ's handling of the Epstein files. Facing Democratic critics, she refused direct answers on accusations of cover-ups. Meanwhile, a Washington grand jury refused indictments against Democrats over a controversial video urging military members to reject unlawful orders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 22:58 IST
Pam Bondi Defends Trump Amidst DOJ Controversy and Epstein File Backlash
Attorney General Pam Bondi
  • Country:
  • United States

In a contentious hearing, Attorney General Pam Bondi launched an animated defense of President Donald Trump, clashing with Democrats over their handling of Jeffrey Epstein case files. With Epstein's victims present, Bondi rejected accusations of a cover-up, refusing to engage directly with Democratic questioning.

The session highlighted ongoing disputes about the Justice Department's perceived political bias. A recent attempt to indict Democratic lawmakers for a video advising soldiers to ignore illegal orders was rebuffed by a grand jury, fueling further criticism of Bondi's department.

Critics argue Bondi's tenure is characterized by a lack of transparency in the Epstein files' redactions, as survivors demand justice. Congressional scrutiny mounts as Bondi aligns with Trump, asserting a return to the DOJ's fundamental law enforcement mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senators question why US agency pushed out officials working on Chinese threats

Senators question why US agency pushed out officials working on Chinese thre...

 Global
2
Delhi govt studies Haryana, Andhra, Rajasthan models for upcoming data hub

Delhi govt studies Haryana, Andhra, Rajasthan models for upcoming data hub

 India
3
UPDATE 2-UK's Reeves says deeper ties with EU is the 'biggest prize'

UPDATE 2-UK's Reeves says deeper ties with EU is the 'biggest prize'

 Global
4
Uttarakhand HC upholds compensation of Rs 29 lakh for family of deceased Army jawan

Uttarakhand HC upholds compensation of Rs 29 lakh for family of deceased Arm...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026