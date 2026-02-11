Pam Bondi Defends Trump Amidst DOJ Controversy and Epstein File Backlash

In a contentious hearing, Attorney General Pam Bondi launched an animated defense of President Donald Trump, clashing with Democrats over their handling of Jeffrey Epstein case files. With Epstein's victims present, Bondi rejected accusations of a cover-up, refusing to engage directly with Democratic questioning.

The session highlighted ongoing disputes about the Justice Department's perceived political bias. A recent attempt to indict Democratic lawmakers for a video advising soldiers to ignore illegal orders was rebuffed by a grand jury, fueling further criticism of Bondi's department.

Critics argue Bondi's tenure is characterized by a lack of transparency in the Epstein files' redactions, as survivors demand justice. Congressional scrutiny mounts as Bondi aligns with Trump, asserting a return to the DOJ's fundamental law enforcement mission.

