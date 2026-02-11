Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Prioritizes Peace and Order During Festivities

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath emphasizes strict measures to maintain law and order during upcoming festivals and events, including Holi and Ramzan. At a high-level meeting, he instructs security enhancements, social media monitoring, and efficient traffic and emergency management, stressing the need for harmony and public safety across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:01 IST
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Prioritizes Peace and Order During Festivities
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a decisive stand to maintain peace and order during the upcoming festivals of Holi, Mahashivratri, and Ramzan. Chairing a high-level review meeting, he instructed officials to prevent any attempts to disrupt public harmony and instructed law enforcement to remain vigilant and proactive.

Emphasizing the importance of social media monitoring, Adityanath directed officials to curb rumors and inflammatory content. Special guidelines were issued, including conducting Holika Dahan at traditional sites, managing traffic during large events, and ensuring safety for religious processions. Emergency services and public response systems like ambulance services were also highlighted as critical areas for improvement.

As various examinations and the Census approach, the UP CM underscored the need for comprehensive planning and dialogue with religious leaders to ensure a smooth period without any new traditions. He urged for a focus on public safety, with stern action against hooliganism, illegal liquor, and noise disturbances after 10 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senators question why US agency pushed out officials working on Chinese threats

Senators question why US agency pushed out officials working on Chinese thre...

 Global
2
Delhi govt studies Haryana, Andhra, Rajasthan models for upcoming data hub

Delhi govt studies Haryana, Andhra, Rajasthan models for upcoming data hub

 India
3
UPDATE 2-UK's Reeves says deeper ties with EU is the 'biggest prize'

UPDATE 2-UK's Reeves says deeper ties with EU is the 'biggest prize'

 Global
4
Uttarakhand HC upholds compensation of Rs 29 lakh for family of deceased Army jawan

Uttarakhand HC upholds compensation of Rs 29 lakh for family of deceased Arm...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026