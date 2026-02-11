Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Prioritizes Peace and Order During Festivities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a decisive stand to maintain peace and order during the upcoming festivals of Holi, Mahashivratri, and Ramzan. Chairing a high-level review meeting, he instructed officials to prevent any attempts to disrupt public harmony and instructed law enforcement to remain vigilant and proactive.

Emphasizing the importance of social media monitoring, Adityanath directed officials to curb rumors and inflammatory content. Special guidelines were issued, including conducting Holika Dahan at traditional sites, managing traffic during large events, and ensuring safety for religious processions. Emergency services and public response systems like ambulance services were also highlighted as critical areas for improvement.

As various examinations and the Census approach, the UP CM underscored the need for comprehensive planning and dialogue with religious leaders to ensure a smooth period without any new traditions. He urged for a focus on public safety, with stern action against hooliganism, illegal liquor, and noise disturbances after 10 PM.

(With inputs from agencies.)