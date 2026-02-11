Left Menu

Arms Trafficking Module Busted in Amritsar

Punjab Police have dismantled an arms trafficking network in Amritsar, arresting two individuals and confiscating five high-caliber pistols. The suspects were reportedly in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers. The ongoing investigation aims to unravel the entire operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:03 IST
Arms Trafficking Module Busted in Amritsar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police have successfully dismantled an arms trafficking module operating in Amritsar, capturing two individuals in the process, as revealed by DGP Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday.

Officials identified the arrested as Rohit Arora, 25, and Harpreet Singh alias Happy, 24, both hailing from Amritsar. The operation led to the seizure of five sophisticated pistols, including three 9MM Glocks and two .30 bore types.

Preliminary investigations suggest the suspects were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms. Drones were the preferred method for arms delivery, facilitating further distribution under the direction of international handlers. The police are conducting an in-depth probe to dismantle the entire operation, according to Amritsar Commissioner of Police, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi govt studies Haryana, Andhra, Rajasthan models for upcoming data hub

Delhi govt studies Haryana, Andhra, Rajasthan models for upcoming data hub

 India
2
UPDATE 2-UK's Reeves says deeper ties with EU is the 'biggest prize'

UPDATE 2-UK's Reeves says deeper ties with EU is the 'biggest prize'

 Global
3
Uttarakhand HC upholds compensation of Rs 29 lakh for family of deceased Army jawan

Uttarakhand HC upholds compensation of Rs 29 lakh for family of deceased Arm...

 India
4
PRECIOUS-Gold gains over 1% as buyers shrug off strong US jobs data

PRECIOUS-Gold gains over 1% as buyers shrug off strong US jobs data

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026