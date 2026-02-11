Arms Trafficking Module Busted in Amritsar

Punjab Police have successfully dismantled an arms trafficking module operating in Amritsar, capturing two individuals in the process, as revealed by DGP Gaurav Yadav on Wednesday.

Officials identified the arrested as Rohit Arora, 25, and Harpreet Singh alias Happy, 24, both hailing from Amritsar. The operation led to the seizure of five sophisticated pistols, including three 9MM Glocks and two .30 bore types.

Preliminary investigations suggest the suspects were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms. Drones were the preferred method for arms delivery, facilitating further distribution under the direction of international handlers. The police are conducting an in-depth probe to dismantle the entire operation, according to Amritsar Commissioner of Police, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar.

(With inputs from agencies.)