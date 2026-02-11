Left Menu

Fruit Dealer's Murder Sparks Political Uproar

A fruit dealer from Namda bustee, Kanhaiya Yadav, was fatally shot by unidentified assailants in a shocking daytime attack. The BJP condemned the incident, questioning the government's handling of law and order, while authorities continue to investigate, examining CCTV footage for clues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:21 IST
A fruit dealer in Namda bustee met a tragic end on Wednesday when assailants on motorcycles gunned him down in broad daylight. The victim, Kanhaiya Yadav, succumbed to his injuries at Tata Main Hospital.

Police have started examining CCTV footage to gather leads, while a senior officer confirmed an active investigation is underway. The BJP strongly criticized the government, claiming a failure in maintaining law and order. Local BJP MLA Purnima Sahu cited the audacious nature of the crime as indicative of emboldened criminal activities.

Amidst rumors of an Interpol alert for possible terrorist threats, which a senior officer dismissed, the opposition has demanded swift action. The BJP has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the authorities for arresting the attackers, threatening protests if unmet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

