Fruit Dealer's Murder Sparks Political Uproar

A fruit dealer in Namda bustee met a tragic end on Wednesday when assailants on motorcycles gunned him down in broad daylight. The victim, Kanhaiya Yadav, succumbed to his injuries at Tata Main Hospital.

Police have started examining CCTV footage to gather leads, while a senior officer confirmed an active investigation is underway. The BJP strongly criticized the government, claiming a failure in maintaining law and order. Local BJP MLA Purnima Sahu cited the audacious nature of the crime as indicative of emboldened criminal activities.

Amidst rumors of an Interpol alert for possible terrorist threats, which a senior officer dismissed, the opposition has demanded swift action. The BJP has issued a 24-hour ultimatum to the authorities for arresting the attackers, threatening protests if unmet.

