Kashmir Zone IGP reviews security situation in Valley

Kashmir Zone IGP V K Birdi on Wednesday reviewed the security situation in the Valley, officials said. Birdi chaired a joint security review meeting at the Police Control Room in view of some forthcoming important events, a police spokesman said. The meeting was attended by senior officers of J-K Police, intelligence agencies, Army, Railways and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) deployed in the Kashmir Zone, he said. The IGP took stock of the preparedness and coordination measures put in place for the upcoming events. ''Emphasis was laid on effective intelligence sharing, inter-agency coordination and sustained public cooperation to maintain peace and security,'' the spokesman said. The district police chiefs were directed to intensify market checking drives in coordination with the civil administration to curb hoarding, black marketing and overpricing of essential commodities, he said. In view of the anticipated increase in tourist footfall in the Valley, enhanced security measures were ordered at the tourist destinations, the spokesman said. He added that security at railway stations and tracks was reviewed at the meeting, with directions for intensified patrolling, surveillance and preventive measures, including awareness initiatives to avert accidents. ''The IGP Kashmir directed all officers to remain vigilant, strengthen intelligence and response mechanisms, and ensure close coordination for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the forthcoming events across the Valley,'' the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)