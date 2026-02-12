Top Haryana govt official reviews Gurugram projects; orders steps to fix accountability

A senior Haryana government official on Wednesday directed the establishment of a dedicated monitoring mechanism to address civic issues and infrastructure project delays in Gurugram. Presiding over the seventh meeting of the District Coordination Committee at the Mini Secretariat here, the official ordered formation of a high-level committee to fix accountability for issues related to sewer overflows, drinking water pipeline leakages, sanitation, encroachments and engineering works. D S Dhesi, Principal Advisor (Urban Development) to the Haryana government, instructed that the new committee be chaired by the Municipal Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG). The body will include officials from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). According to an official statement, the meeting covered the road repair programme, implementation of directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management, early operationalisation of the GMDA Boosting Station in Sector-72, progress of the Master Storm Water Drain from Vatika Chowk to the Jaipur Highway, preparation of an integrated plan to strengthen development and connectivity at Gurugram Railway Station, and strict action against the discharge of illegal sewage and industrial effluents into storm water drains. The primary responsibility of the committee will be to fix clear accountability at the level of Junior Engineers (JEs). The principal advisor directed that the geographical jurisdiction for each JE be clearly defined, including the specific length of area under their charge. A fixed timeline for inspection and reporting shall also be established. Each JE will conduct physical inspections every three days and submit a detailed report pm sewer overflows, pipeline leakages, encroachments and other engineering and sanitation-related issues to senior officials, the statement said. During the review of the 2026 road repair programme, officials informed that water supply pipeline along the Dwarka Expressway is currently in progress. The Sector 72 boosting station is likely to be commissioned by the first week of March, while the master storm water drain along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), from Vatika Chowk to NH-48, is targeted for completion by May 31, 2026. A detailed discussion was also held regarding a case in Sectors 66 and 67, where a coloniser was found illegally discharging sewage into a storm water drain. Dhesi warned that the Haryana State Pollution Control Board will take strict action society or institution found dumping sewage in open areas or storm water drains.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)