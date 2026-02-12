Russian ​strikes ​killed four ‌civilians on Wednesday ​in different localities in ‌Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, regional governor Oleksandr Ganzha said.

Ganzha, writing ‌on Telegram, said the ‌attacks occurred in three small localities near the town of ⁠Synelnykove, ​east ⁠of the regional centre of Dnipro.

In ⁠one attack, a man ​was killed and his wife ⁠wounded. In a different locality, ⁠a ​couple and their 45-year-old son was killed and ⁠a man wounded. A woman ⁠was ⁠hurt in a third village.

