Russian strikes kill four in Dnipropetrovsk region, governor says

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 00:50 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 00:50 IST
Russian ​strikes ​killed four ‌civilians on Wednesday ​in different localities in ‌Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, regional governor Oleksandr Ganzha said.

Ganzha, writing ‌on Telegram, said the ‌attacks occurred in three small localities near the town of ⁠Synelnykove, ​east ⁠of the regional centre of Dnipro.

In ⁠one attack, a man ​was killed and his wife ⁠wounded. In a different locality, ⁠a ​couple and their 45-year-old son was killed and ⁠a man wounded. A woman ⁠was ⁠hurt in a third village.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

