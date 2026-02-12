Russian strikes kill four in Dnipropetrovsk region, governor says
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 00:50 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 00:50 IST
Russian strikes killed four civilians on Wednesday in different localities in Ukraine's southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, regional governor Oleksandr Ganzha said.
Ganzha, writing on Telegram, said the attacks occurred in three small localities near the town of Synelnykove, east of the regional centre of Dnipro.
In one attack, a man was killed and his wife wounded. In a different locality, a couple and their 45-year-old son was killed and a man wounded. A woman was hurt in a third village.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
