UPDATE 4-Canadian school shooter identified as 18-year-old woman with mental health issues

Canadian ​police on Wednesday identified ‌the person ​who carried out a school massacre as an 18-year-old woman with mental health ‌issues but did not give a motive for one of the worst mass shootings in Canada's history. The killer, who ‌police named as Jesse Van Rootselaar, committed suicide after the ‌shooting on Tuesday in Tumbler Ridge, a remote community in the Pacific province of British Columbia.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 01:25 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 01:25 IST
Canadian ​police on Wednesday identified ‌the person ​who carried out a school massacre as an 18-year-old woman with mental health ‌issues but did not give a motive for one of the worst mass shootings in Canada's history.

The killer, who ‌police named as Jesse Van Rootselaar, committed suicide after the ‌shooting on Tuesday in Tumbler Ridge, a remote community in the Pacific province of British Columbia. Police revised the death toll down to ⁠nine ​from the initially ⁠reported 10. "We have a history of police attendance at the family residence. ⁠Some of those calls are related to mental health issues," Deputy ​Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, commander of the Royal Canadian Mounted ⁠Police in British Columbia, told a press conference.

Earlier in the day a ⁠visibly ​upset Prime Minister Mark Carney promised Canadians would get through what he called a "terrible" shooting. The shooting ranks ⁠among the deadliest in Canadian history. Canada has stricter gun laws ⁠than the ⁠United States, but Canadians can own firearms with a license. (Additional reporting by Maria Cheng in ‌Ottawa ‌and Bhargav Acharya in Toronto; Editing by ​Deepa Babington)

