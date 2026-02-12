UPDATE 4-Canadian school shooter identified as 18-year-old woman with mental health issues
Canadian police on Wednesday identified the person who carried out a school massacre as an 18-year-old woman with mental health issues but did not give a motive for one of the worst mass shootings in Canada's history. The killer, who police named as Jesse Van Rootselaar, committed suicide after the shooting on Tuesday in Tumbler Ridge, a remote community in the Pacific province of British Columbia.
Canadian police on Wednesday identified the person who carried out a school massacre as an 18-year-old woman with mental health issues but did not give a motive for one of the worst mass shootings in Canada's history.
The killer, who police named as Jesse Van Rootselaar, committed suicide after the shooting on Tuesday in Tumbler Ridge, a remote community in the Pacific province of British Columbia. Police revised the death toll down to nine from the initially reported 10. "We have a history of police attendance at the family residence. Some of those calls are related to mental health issues," Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, commander of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in British Columbia, told a press conference.
Earlier in the day a visibly upset Prime Minister Mark Carney promised Canadians would get through what he called a "terrible" shooting. The shooting ranks among the deadliest in Canadian history. Canada has stricter gun laws than the United States, but Canadians can own firearms with a license. (Additional reporting by Maria Cheng in Ottawa and Bhargav Acharya in Toronto; Editing by Deepa Babington)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Police identify suspect in Canada school shooting as 18-year-old
Bank of Canada policymakers see Fed independence threats adding to global turmoil
Canada's Captain Reflects on Missing Indian Stars in T20 World Cup
Tragedy Strikes Tumbler Ridge: One of Canada's Deadliest School Shootings
Canada Mourns: A Nation Unites After Tragic School Shooting