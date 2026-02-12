Left Menu

Senators urge Trump to use North America trade talks for Chinese autos crackdown

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2026 02:04 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 02:04 IST
  • United States

​Five Democratic ​U.S. senators on ‌Wednesday urged ​the Trump administration to use ‌free trade agreement talks with Canada and Mexico to crackdown on Chinese automobiles.

The ‌senators -- Gary Peters, Elissa Slotkin, ‌Amy Klobuchar, Tina Smith and Tammy Baldwin -- called on the U.S. Trade Representative's ⁠Office ​to ⁠use the review of the United States-Mexico-Canada ⁠Agreement to address concerns about ​Chinese EVs in Canad and Mexico ⁠even as Washington has effectively barred Chinese ⁠vehicles ​from the U.S. market. "USMCA must also be strengthened to ⁠meet the threats posed by Chinese competition, ⁠particularly ⁠Chinese cars," the senators wrote in a letter seen ‌by ‌Reuters.

