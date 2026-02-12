Senators urge Trump to use North America trade talks for Chinese autos crackdown
- United States
Five Democratic U.S. senators on Wednesday urged the Trump administration to use free trade agreement talks with Canada and Mexico to crackdown on Chinese automobiles.
The senators -- Gary Peters, Elissa Slotkin, Amy Klobuchar, Tina Smith and Tammy Baldwin -- called on the U.S. Trade Representative's Office to use the review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to address concerns about Chinese EVs in Canad and Mexico even as Washington has effectively barred Chinese vehicles from the U.S. market. "USMCA must also be strengthened to meet the threats posed by Chinese competition, particularly Chinese cars," the senators wrote in a letter seen by Reuters.
