Senators urge Trump to use North America trade talks for Chinese autos crackdown

​Five Democratic ​U.S. senators on ‌Wednesday urged ​the Trump administration to use ‌free trade agreement talks with Canada and Mexico to crackdown on Chinese automobiles.

The ‌senators -- Gary Peters, Elissa Slotkin, ‌Amy Klobuchar, Tina Smith and Tammy Baldwin -- called on the U.S. Trade Representative's ⁠Office ​to ⁠use the review of the United States-Mexico-Canada ⁠Agreement to address concerns about ​Chinese EVs in Canad and Mexico ⁠even as Washington has effectively barred Chinese ⁠vehicles ​from the U.S. market. "USMCA must also be strengthened to ⁠meet the threats posed by Chinese competition, ⁠particularly ⁠Chinese cars," the senators wrote in a letter seen ‌by ‌Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)