UPDATE 1-Gates Foundation denies any financial payments to Epstein 

​The Gates Foundation said on Wednesday ​it did not make any ‌financial ​payments to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein or employ him at any time, after the U.S. Department ‌of Justice released emails that included communications between Epstein and the foundation's staff. "On the basis of Epstein's claims that he could mobilize significant philanthropic resources for global health and development, a small ‌number of foundation employees interacted with Epstein to try to secure this potential ‌funding," the foundation said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 02:46 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 02:46 IST
"On the basis of Epstein's claims that he could mobilize significant philanthropic resources for global health and development, a small ‌number of foundation employees interacted with Epstein to try to secure this potential ‌funding," the foundation said in a statement. "Ultimately, the foundation did not pursue any collaboration with Epstein and no fund was ever created," the foundation said, adding that it "regrets having any employees interact with Epstein in any ⁠way".

The ​Gates Foundation, the ⁠philanthropic organization started by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his then-wife in 2000, is one of the world's ⁠biggest funders of global health initiatives. Bill Gates is chair and board member of the foundation. The ​DOJ's release of millions of documents related to Epstein has revealed the late ⁠sex offender's ties to many prominent people, both before and after he pleaded guilty in 2008 to prostitution ⁠charges, ​including soliciting an underage girl. His 2019 death in a Manhattan jail cell was ruled a suicide.

The documents indicate Bill Gates and Epstein met repeatedly after Epstein's prison ⁠term to discuss expanding Gates' philanthropic efforts. They also included pictures of Gates posing with women ⁠whose faces are ⁠redacted. Gates has said the relationship was confined to philanthropy-related discussions and that it was a mistake for him to meet with ‌Epstein.

