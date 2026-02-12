Passenger ferry capsizes on Nile River in Sudan, at least 15 dead

A passenger ferry has capsized on the Nile River in Sudan, leaving at least 15 people dead, a medical group said. The ferry, with at least 27 people on board, including women and children, sank in the northern Nile River province, said the Sudan Doctors Network, a medial group that tracks the country's ongoing war. The group said at least 15 bodies have been recovered, while residents and rescue teams were still searching for at least six other victims. Six people survived the tragedy, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)