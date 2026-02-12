IDB president says El Salvador to receive $1.3 billion in 2026

​The ​Inter-American ‌Development Bank will ​provide $1.3 billion in ‌funds to El Salvador in 2026, IDB President ‌Ilan Goldfajn said ‌following a meeting on Wednesday with ⁠President ​Nayib ⁠Bukele to discuss economic ⁠development programs.

The support program will ​focus on sectors ⁠such as housing and ⁠tourism, ​Goldfajn said in a post ⁠on social media.

