IDB president says El Salvador to receive $1.3 billion in 2026
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 07:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 07:33 IST
The Inter-American Development Bank will provide $1.3 billion in funds to El Salvador in 2026, IDB President Ilan Goldfajn said following a meeting on Wednesday with President Nayib Bukele to discuss economic development programs.
The support program will focus on sectors such as housing and tourism, Goldfajn said in a post on social media.
