Customs seize narcotics worth Rs 3.43 cr at Bengaluru airport

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-02-2026 09:18 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 09:18 IST
The Bengaluru Customs officials have announced that narcotic substances worth over Rs 3.43 crore were seized at the Kempegowda International Airport in two separate incidents, and two passengers were arrested in connection with the smuggling attempts. In a post on its official 'X' handle, the department stated that in the first case, officers intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 9.7 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 3.39 crore, concealed inside checked-in baggage. In another operation on the same day, Customs said it ''intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 1.7 kg of hashish/charas, valued at Rs 4.25 lakh, concealed inside candy/sweet packets.'' Both the accused were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

