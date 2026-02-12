Health and Safety Law Overhaul Passes First Reading, Promising Clarity for NZ Businesses

Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden has welcomed the passing of the first reading of the Health and Safety at Work Amendment Bill, describing it as a major step toward modernising New Zealand’s workplace health and safety system.

The Bill is designed to reduce unnecessary compliance burdens, improve certainty for employers, and strengthen safety outcomes for workers across the country.

“This reform will make it easier to run a business in New Zealand by increasing certainty and removing fear, easing compliance costs while still improving safety,” Ms van Velden said.

A Shift Toward Practical, Industry-Based Safety Guidance

A central innovation of the Bill is the strengthening of Approved Codes of Practice (ACOPs), which will provide businesses with clearer, sector-specific guidance that can be updated more easily than regulations.

“ACOPs will now act as safe harbours for compliance,” Ms van Velden said.

This means that if a business follows its industry’s approved code, it will have met its health and safety obligations under the Act.

The Government says this change will help address widespread concerns from employers that current rules are overly complex, unclear, and difficult to apply consistently across industries.

Addressing Business Concerns Over Uncertainty and Compliance Fear

Feedback received from businesses highlighted that many employers are unsure what steps are truly required to manage workplace risks.

Ms van Velden noted concerns that:

Regulations have not kept pace with best practice

Guidance has been inconsistent or lacking

Enforcement has sometimes been perceived as heavy-handed

This uncertainty has led many businesses to spend heavily on consultants, paperwork, and precautionary measures that do not necessarily improve worker safety.

“The result is fear and unnecessary costs, without making workers any safer,” she said.

WorkSafe to Refocus on Critical Risks

The Bill will also clarify WorkSafe New Zealand’s role as the national regulator, requiring a shift in approach.

Instead of expecting workplaces to address every possible risk, WorkSafe will be required to provide clearer guidance on the critical risks businesses must manage to meet their obligations.

“I expect this will significantly help businesses understand their responsibilities and give clarity about the actions they should take to protect their workers,” Ms van Velden said.

The Minister said the reforms will encourage WorkSafe to become a more consistent and supportive agency, helping businesses focus resources on real safety improvements rather than excessive compliance activity.

Select Committee Submissions to Open Soon

The Bill will now proceed to the select committee stage, where public submissions will be invited.

Ms van Velden encouraged stakeholders to provide feedback on whether the reforms are practical, clear, and workable across different industries.

“Today is a win for practical, common-sense changes that will set businesses up for success in keeping people safe,” she said.

Key Highlights of the Amendment Bill