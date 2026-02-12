New Zealand Boosts Space Launch Cap Tenfold to Support Rapid Industry Growth

New Zealand will allow a huge expansion in the number of space launches permitted from its territory, unlocking major growth opportunities for the country’s rapidly expanding space and advanced aviation sectors.

Space Minister Judith Collins and Environment Minister Penny Simmonds announced today that the permitted number of launches will rise from 100 to 1,000, following a review of space vehicle launch debris regulations.

“The permitted number of launches will rise from 100 to 1000,” Ms Collins said.

“This change ensures our space and advanced aviation industries can continue to expand while operating within clear environmental boundaries.”

New Zealand Now the World’s Third Most Frequent Orbital Launcher

Ms Collins said the original cap of 100 launches was set in 2017, when New Zealand had minimal launch activity.

Since then, the space sector has transformed dramatically.

“The landscape has transformed, to the point where we are the world’s third most frequent launcher of orbital rockets,” she said.

With strong growth continuing, the current cap is expected to be reached this year, prompting the Government to act to maintain momentum.

Long-Term Certainty Through to 2050

Environment Minister Penny Simmonds said projections show the new 1,000-launch limit will not be reached until at least 2050, giving long-term certainty for investment and planning.

“This follows a review of regulations for space vehicle launch debris in our Exclusive Economic Zone and Continental Shelf,” Ms Simmonds said.

The review was grounded in evidence, environmental assessment, and responsible sector management.

Environmental Review Finds Low Risk

The Government’s assessment examined the environmental effects of up to 1,000 launches and concluded the overall environmental risk would remain low.

“The review assessed environmental effects for up to 1000 launches and found the environmental risk to be low,” Ms Simmonds said.

Without lifting the cap, every additional launch beyond 100 would require a fully notified marine consent process.

That would:

Slow innovation

Add unnecessary compliance costs

Reduce certainty for investors

Undermine growth in a fast-moving global industry

Space Sector Now a Multi-Billion Dollar Contributor

The announcement comes as New Zealand’s space economy continues to accelerate.

The space sector contributed $2.47 billion in 2024

This represents a 48% increase over five years

Advanced aviation contributed an estimated $480 million in 2024

Together, these sectors are supporting high-tech jobs, regional economies, and export-driven innovation.

Ambition to Double the Sector by 2030

Ms Collins said the decision aligns with the Government’s long-term ambition to double the size of New Zealand’s space and advanced aviation sectors by 2030.

“This is yet another example of the Government fixing the basics while building the future,” she said.

Strengthening New Zealand’s Position in the Global Space Economy

By lifting the launch cap tenfold, the Government says New Zealand will remain a globally competitive launch location, while maintaining strong environmental safeguards and regulatory oversight.

The move is expected to encourage further investment, support new technologies, and secure New Zealand’s place as a leader in the next generation of space and aviation innovation.