Massive fire decimates warehouse in Erode, goods worth Rs 2.5 cr gutted

A major fire broke out at a private cardboard warehouse near Gopichettipalayam in the small hours of Thursday, destroying goods worth approximately Rs 2.5 crore. No casualties or injuries were reported as the facility was empty at the time of the mishap, police said. According to police and fire rescue services, the incident occurred at the warehouse located in the JS Nagar area. The fire started when workers had gone out for their break, leading to a delay in detection. Locals, who noticed thick smoke billowing from the premises, immediately alerted the fire department and local police. ''Firefighting units from Gopichettipalayam and Nambiyur were initially rushed to the spot. As the blaze spread rapidly due to the presence of flammable materials, additional reinforcement was summoned from Sathyamangalam and Bhavani,'' an official said. Firefighters battled the flames for several hours before bringing the situation under control. Preliminary assessments indicate that nearly 1,500 tonnes of old cardboard, a JCB machine, and a tractor were completely destroyed in the inferno. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit as the likely cause of the fire. Gopichettipalayam police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.

